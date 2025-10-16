Pakistan's prime minister has said "the ball was in the Afghan Taliban's court" for a permanent ceasefire, a day after a 48-hour truce was called in the wake of deadly cross-border clashes.

"If in 48 hours they want to resolve the issues and address our genuine demands, then we are ready for them," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told his cabinet on Thursday, reiterating that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists should be eliminated and that Afghan territory not be used to plot attacks against Pakistan.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged the interim Taliban administration to rein in the terrorists of TTP, a conglomerate of several terror groups.

Sharif further said the Taliban administration should come forward if they are in favour of a permanent ceasefire.

“If they are serious, if they are sincere, they should come forward,” he said.

The remarks came a day after the 48-hour ceasefire was announced, following a week of violence along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in which dozens of troops and civilians were killed on both sides.

Latest escalation

The latest escalation was primarily triggered by a surge in TTP attacks targeting Pakistani forces, including bombings in northwestern Pakistan.