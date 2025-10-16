MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Pakistan puts onus of 'permanent ceasefire' on Afghan Taliban
The remarks from the Pakistani prime minister come a day after the 48-hour ceasefire was announced, following a week of violence along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
Pakistan puts onus of 'permanent ceasefire' on Afghan Taliban
Islamabad has repeatedly urged the interim Taliban administration to rein in the terrorists of TTP. / Reuters
October 16, 2025

Pakistan's prime minister has said "the ball was in the Afghan Taliban's court" for a permanent ceasefire, a day after a 48-hour truce was called in the wake of deadly cross-border clashes.

"If in 48 hours they want to resolve the issues and address our genuine demands, then we are ready for them," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told his cabinet on Thursday, reiterating that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists should be eliminated and that Afghan territory not be used to plot attacks against Pakistan.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged the interim Taliban administration to rein in the terrorists of TTP, a conglomerate of several terror groups.

Sharif further said the Taliban administration should come forward if they are in favour of a permanent ceasefire.

“If they are serious, if they are sincere, they should come forward,” he said.

The remarks came a day after the 48-hour ceasefire was announced, following a week of violence along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in which dozens of troops and civilians were killed on both sides.

Latest escalation

The latest escalation was primarily triggered by a surge in TTP attacks targeting Pakistani forces, including bombings in northwestern Pakistan.

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed last week that the Afghan interim administration had asked for money from Islamabad to relocate terrorists of TTP away from its border.

Pakistan alleges that the Taliban government has allowed TTP terrorists to operate from Afghan soil, while Kabul denies the charges and reaffirms that it does not permit attacks against Pakistan from its territory.

Tensions spiked last week when explosions struck Afghan territory, including the capital, which Taliban officials blamed on Pakistan.

Afghan Taliban forces launched an offensive near the border in response, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong retaliation.

The temporary ceasefire, which took effect at 1300 GMT on Wednesday, aimed to halt the bloodshed and open a window for talks.

RelatedTRT World - What we know about deadly Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report