WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Just bizarre': Doctor working in Gaza says police harassed family in London
British-Palestinian Ghassan Abu Sitta says British counterterrorism units asked his wife why he's in the besieged enclave and who paid for his ticket.
'Just bizarre': Doctor working in Gaza says police harassed family in London
Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta (in glasses) is affiliated with Medical Aid for Palestinians, which works for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees, and Doctors Without Borders. (Photo: Facebook/MAP) / Others
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2023

A British-Palestinian surgeon working at the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza has said that British counter-terrorism police "showed up at my house in the UK and harassed my family",

Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta, a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) who frequently speaks to the media regarding the dire conditions of medical facilities in the Palestinian enclave under heavy Israeli bombardment and blockade since the Oct. 7 paramilitary operation by Hamas, shared details of the incident on X on Monday.

“I will not stop speaking out on behalf of my patients and bearing witness to the crimes that are being committed,” he said.

Later in the night, the doctor appeared on BBC Newsnight, saying the police came to his London home, where his wife and three boys live.

“I think it’s a brutish attempt of harassment and silencing. I remain committed to speak on behalf of my patients and these families that are being destroyed. There are 50 families who’ve been wiped out of the civil registry, which means the grandparents, grandchildren and the parents are all killed.”

RECOMMENDED

Abu-Sitta said his family already has enough to worry about, and the case would now be taken up by his lawyers.

“I need to find out why someone thought it was a good idea for them to show up at my house and ask my wife which part of the hospital I’m in, and why did I go, who paid for my ticket and which charity do I work for? At these difficult times, my family is seeing this bombing unfold knowing very well that I’m in the midst of it. So, to have them harassed in this way is just bizarre,” he said.

RelatedIn photos: This is what Israel's bombs are doing to Gaza's children

Speaking on the condition of the healthcare in Gaza, Abu Sitta said Al Shifa Hospital had a 700-bed capacity prior to the outbreak of the latest conflict, but the number of patients receiving treatment right now is at least double.

He added that 40 percent of the wounded are children, most of whom were taken out from rubble following the demolition of their homes.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Denmark says negotiations with US on Greenland to start 'fairly quickly'