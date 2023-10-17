A British-Palestinian surgeon working at the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza has said that British counter-terrorism police "showed up at my house in the UK and harassed my family",

Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta, a surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) who frequently speaks to the media regarding the dire conditions of medical facilities in the Palestinian enclave under heavy Israeli bombardment and blockade since the Oct. 7 paramilitary operation by Hamas, shared details of the incident on X on Monday.

“I will not stop speaking out on behalf of my patients and bearing witness to the crimes that are being committed,” he said.

Later in the night, the doctor appeared on BBC Newsnight, saying the police came to his London home, where his wife and three boys live.

“I think it’s a brutish attempt of harassment and silencing. I remain committed to speak on behalf of my patients and these families that are being destroyed. There are 50 families who’ve been wiped out of the civil registry, which means the grandparents, grandchildren and the parents are all killed.”