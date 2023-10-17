India’s top court has refused to legalise same-sex marriages, with the chief justice of the country saying that it was up to Parliament to create such a law.

The five-judge bench earlier this year heard 20 petitions that sought to legalise same-sex marriage in the world’s most populous country.

Chandrachud said there were degrees of agreement and disagreement among the justices “on how far we have to go” on same-sex marriages.

“This court can’t make law. It can only interpret it and give effect to it,” the chief justice said, reiterating that it was up to Parliament to decide whether it could expand marriage laws.

Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has staunchly opposed same-sex marriage, and insisted that any change was up to parliament and not the courts.