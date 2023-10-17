TÜRKİYE
Record-breaking dive marks Turkish Republic's 100th anniversary
Turkish diver Sahika Ercumen sets a world record by diving 106 meters in field of variable weight with no fins in the Mediterranean.
The UN's Development Program previously declared Sahika Ercumen as Türkiye's ambassador for underwater life. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 17, 2023

Famous Turkish diver Sahika Ercumen has set a new world record in women's freediving on the 100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye.

Ercumen, 38, set a record by diving 106 meters on Tuesday in the field of variable weight with no fins in the Turkish Mediterranean.

In her record attempt, she dived into a bay near Hatay to raise awareness for Türkiye's south which was devastated by major earthquakes in early 2023.

The previous holder in women's variable weight with no fins was Lena Balta as the Serbian athlete had set a 105-meter record in Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh in June 2022.

The Republic of Türkiye is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary on October 29.

RelatedTurkish diver Sahika Ercumen breaks world record in Antalya

Ercumen previously broke a 100-meter world record in the same field in 2021.

The United Nations Development Program previously declared Ercumen as Türkiye's ambassador for underwater life.

In 2019, Ercumen was part of Türkiye's Third National Antarctic Science Expedition to dive for the Turkish polar base.

SOURCE:AA
