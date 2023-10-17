The ongoing crisis in Israel-Palestine has potential to play out in several destabilising ways.

No wise analyst is confidently predicting how relationships between the Middle East’s various state and non-state actors will shape once the dust settles. It is far too early for such predictions.

Nonetheless, it seems quite safe to assume that Washington will be shifting much of its focus back to the Middle East. Perhaps this will come at the expense of the US’s attention and commitment to Ukraine’s struggle.

Since Hamas launched “Operation Al Aqsa Flood” on 7 October, there has been much Manichean rhetoric from lawmakers in Washington about a “religious war” and the “unadulterated evil” of Hamas, eerily reminiscent of the “War on Terror” language from the George W. Bush era.

Like his predecessors, President Joe Biden and his administration are going all out in terms of supporting Israel. Biden and those in his inner circle have made it clear to the world that there is no daylight between Washington and Tel Aviv.

By deploying an aircraft carrier to waters off the besieged Gaza’s coast, the US sent a powerful message about its strong military presence in the Middle East and unwavering support for Israel as it unleashes massive death, destruction, and utter mayhem on 2.3 million people (half of whom are children) in Gaza.

Biden is traveling to Israel on Wednesday to express support with its long-standing ally.

However, the US’s policies toward Israel and Palestine could not be at any more odds with the Arab public opinion. The mainstream narratives in Washington and those among Arab societies about the Palestinian resistance are worlds apart. Rising anti-Americanism in the Arab region and wider Islamic world can be expected in this upcoming period with the world’s eyes set on the conflict.

“…[Biden’s] administration so far resists publicly positioning the US in support of de-escalation, which would introduce the political context of the crisis into the equation,” Ferial Saeed, a former senior American diplomat, told TRT World.

“Without that context, all solutions are military. That is a big liability for Washington because things will likely get worse for both sides and the region as a result, and the US is likely to be blamed given its role in leading the international response.”

There is every reason to bet that both China and Russia will seek to capitalise on growing anti-American sentiments in the Middle East amid widespread rage in the region that is directed against Israel and, by extension, the US.

Although both Beijing and Moscow have developed positive relationships with Tel Aviv, China and Russia have consistently been in favour of resolving the Palestinian question in line with international law while firmly opposing the Israeli occupation.

Also, neither of these countries have designated Hamas a terrorist entity, instead viewing it as a legitimate resistance organisation. Essentially, Beijing and Moscow have managed over the years to grow friendly ties with Israel, but not in ways that significantly harm their image on the “Arab street”.