In the heart of Istanbul, where the East harmoniously melds into the West, a remarkable initiative was born in the year 2010 — the Center for Cross-Cultural Communication at the Suleymaniye Mosque — a project driven by an ardent passion to enrich the cultural experiences of foreign tourists who come to explore the vibrant tapestry of Turkish life.

The vision behind this endeavour was the belief that sharing the diverse cultural, historical and religious aspects of the region could serve as a bridge, fostering greater understanding among people from all walks of life.

True to the ethos of Islam, this is an endeavour driven by a network of dedicated volunteers from across Türkiye, who are capable of conversing in many languages. Their common purpose is to provide tourists and foreign residents with a unique and immersive glimpse into the mosaic of Turkish life and culture.

The journey of the Center for Cross-Cultural Communication commenced with the opening of the ornate doors of a historic mansion next to the 16th century imperial mosque, nestled amid vibrant and bustling streets of Istanbul. This grand structure became the backdrop for cultural exchange and understanding. Within its walls, Turkish, Islamic and unique Turkish-Islamic traditions come alive, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of visitors.

The volunteers play a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. Through a variety of interactive presentations and lectures, they paint a vivid portrait of Turkish and Islamic culture, effectively engaging and enlightening the curious minds of their guests. Importantly, their multilingual abilities are invaluable in ensuring that no visitor ever feels like a stranger in a foreign land.

“We are a centre that carries out its activities in Suleymaniye, one of the historical districts of Istanbul. One of our main goals is to explain Islam to tourists who come to Suleymaniye Mosque. We have 40 volunteer employees, aged between 16 and 70, who can address tourists in 12 different languages. We have a library in the mosque, containing books explaining Islam in 24 different languages, all available for free. We realise that most tourists do not arrive with proper information on Islam, and are in fact often misinformed. We help them establish a connection with their own Creator,” Ubeydullah Tanriover, chairman of the Centre, tells TRT World.