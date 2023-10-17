Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani have met and discussed defence cooperation as well as other regional issues.

"Our discussion focused on our shared commitment to bolstering defence cooperation between our two countries, strengthening the Kosovo and Türkiye partnership, and recent developments in our country and in the region," Osmani said on X on Tuesday after meeting with Guler in the capital Pristina.

Guler is currently on an official visit to Kosovo, where at least 450 Turkish troops are participating in NATO's peacekeeping mission (KFOR).

"During the meeting with Minister Guler, issues of cooperation in the field of defence were discussed, with particular emphasis on the training of the Kosovo Security Force and intensified exchange of information in order to advance cooperation in the field of security," said a separate statement issued by the President’s Office.

Guler reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for Kosovo during the meeting, the statement added.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 1244, NATO has led a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo since 1999. Currently, KFOR has more than 4,500 troops contributed by 27 NATO allies and partners.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognised by many countries, including Türkiye. However, Belgrade has never recognised Kosovo and claims that it is still part of Serbia.