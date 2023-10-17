TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Kosovo to strengthen defence cooperation: Kosovar president
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler is currently on an official visit to Kosovo, where at least 450 Turkish troops are participating in NATO's peacekeeping mission (KFOR).
Guler reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for Kosovo during the meeting, the statement added. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
October 17, 2023

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani have met and discussed defence cooperation as well as other regional issues.

"Our discussion focused on our shared commitment to bolstering defence cooperation between our two countries, strengthening the Kosovo and Türkiye partnership, and recent developments in our country and in the region," Osmani said on X on Tuesday after meeting with Guler in the capital Pristina.

Guler is currently on an official visit to Kosovo, where at least 450 Turkish troops are participating in NATO's peacekeeping mission (KFOR).

"During the meeting with Minister Guler, issues of cooperation in the field of defence were discussed, with particular emphasis on the training of the Kosovo Security Force and intensified exchange of information in order to advance cooperation in the field of security," said a separate statement issued by the President’s Office.

Guler reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for Kosovo during the meeting, the statement added.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 1244, NATO has led a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo since 1999. Currently, KFOR has more than 4,500 troops contributed by 27 NATO allies and partners.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognised by many countries, including Türkiye. However, Belgrade has never recognised Kosovo and claims that it is still part of Serbia.

Kosovar police' cooperation

Kosovo police announced Tuesday they arrested a suspect sought by Türkiye through Interpol on a red notice.

"Kosovo police successfully fulfilled their legal duties within the framework of international police cooperation with other countries and today detained A.P., a Turkish citizen born in 1962, who was wanted by Interpol on behalf of Turkish state authorities and sentenced to more than 14 years in prison,'' police said in the statement.

A.P. was caught in an operation by the "International Law Enforcement Unit (ILECU)".

Kosovo police said they remain committed to establishing and advancing international police cooperation with law enforcement agencies and institutions of other countries.

Last month, Kosovo police detained another suspect sought by Türkiye through Interpol on suspicion of involvement in international drug trafficking.

SOURCE:AA
