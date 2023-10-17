Israeli air strike on a Gaza hospital compound killed at least 500 people, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said.

There were at least 500 victims as a result of an Israeli air strike on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, a spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday.

"Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," it added.

The media office of Gaza's Hamas government described the attack as a "war crime".

"The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes" because of other strikes, a statement said.

'Genocide'

Hamas called the hospital strike "a horrific massacre", calling Israel's targeting of the hospital a "genocide."

It said in a statement that most of the casualties were displaced families, patients, children and women.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the meantime, declared three days of mourning following the deadly attack.