Israel has killed at least 500 Palestinians in an air strike on a hospital in Gaza which sheltered the wounded and displaced from Israeli bombing, prompting condemnation and fury in the Middle East and beyond.

Here are some of the major reactions:

Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that targeting a hospital is a "hideous war massacre" that cannot be tolerated, adding that any talks about anything else rather than stopping the war is unacceptable.

"Israel has crossed all red lines. ... We will not leave nor allow anyone to expel us from there," he added.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called Israeli bombing on a Gaza hospital "a horrific crime, genocide," and said countries backing Israel, including the US and others, also bore responsibility.

Türkiye

"Hitting a hospital containing women, children and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israel's attacks devoid of the most basic human values," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Erdogan invited "all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza."

"We are deeply indignant that hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and many more were wounded as a result of the targeting of a hospital in Gaza today, and we condemn these barbaric attacks in the strongest terms," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"It is inevitable that a mentality that directly targets civilians and hits hospitals and schools will be held accountable before international law and conscience," it added.

Pakistan

"Attacking a hospital, where civilians were seeking shelter and emergency treatment is inhumane and indefensible," Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The indiscriminate targeting of civilian population and facilities is a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes," it said.

"We call on the international community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza and the impunity with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days," said the ministry.

Former Foreign Minister and head of center-left Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also condemned the attack on the hospital, terming it "open proof to Israeli brutalities."

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the "heinous crime" committed by Israeli forces by bombing the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza leading to the death of hundreds, the kingdom's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This dangerous development forces the international community to abandon double standards and selectivity in applying international humanitarian law when it comes to Israeli criminal practices. It requires a serious and firm stance to provide protection for defenseless civilians," the statement said.

Kuwait

Kuwait denounced the "Israeli occupation forces' barbaric air strike."

"The occupation forces targeting of hospitals and public facilities is a violation of the International Humanitarian Law," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Hissein Taha, head of Organization of Islamic Cooperation called the attack a "war crime" and "crime against humanity."

Taha held the Israeli occupation accountable for the consequences of its crimes, practices and brutal attacks against the Palestinian people, which contradict all human values and constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, a statement said.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said that Cairo is closely following the situation with deep sorrow.

"Therefore, I condemn in the strongest terms this deliberate bombing, which is considered a clear violation of international law and the provisions of international legitimacy and humanity," Sisi said on X.

Egypt’s president emphasised his country and people's stance on the issue and demanded the immediate cessation of Israel's bombardment on besieged Gaza.

Qatar

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's deadly bombing of Al Ahli Baptist hospital in besieged Gaza.

"In this regard, the Ministry calls on the international community to assume its responsibility and deter Israel from committing more crimes against civilians," the Ministry said in a statement.

Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah called for a "day of rage against the enemy".

"Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be a day of rage against the enemy," Hezbollah said in a statement.

UAE

The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli attack, saying it "expresses its deep regret for the loss of life and conveys its condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery for all those injured."

It called for "immediate cessation of hostilities and to ensure that civilians and civilian institutions are not targeted."

Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah II expressed strong condemnation of Israel's attack on innocent civilians and wounded receiving treatment in the hospital.