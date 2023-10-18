Wednesday, October 18, 2023

1859 GMT — Gaza, reeling under Israel's massive response to Hamas' October 7 operation, needs huge amounts of humanitarian aid, around 100 trucks per day, UN sources said.

"We need to start with a serious number of trucks going in and we need to build up to 100 trucks a day," the UN's Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told

CNN

Europe.

"That used to be the case of the aid programme going into Gaza," he added, even before the past two weeks of heightened unrest following the Hamas operation.

"We've been in incredibly detailed negotiations with the parties to make an understanding and an agreement on exactly what an aid program would look like going into southern Gaza," said Griffiths.

1834 GMT — Ireland announces emergency aid package of $13.7M for people of Palestine

Ireland announced an emergency aid package of €13 million (approximately $13.7 million) for the people of Palestine.

Foreign Minister Micheal Martin announced on social media platform X that €10 million will go to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and €3 million will go to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"This is a crisis that simply cannot wait," Martin said.

1834 GMT — US lawmakers urge White House crack down on Hamas use of crypto after Israel attack

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to swiftly crack down on the use of cryptocurrencies by Hamas and its affiliates following Hamas's operation in Israel earlier this month.

A letter sent to the US Treasury Department and the White House from 105 lawmakers led by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Roger Marshall and Representative Sean Casten, expressed “grave concern” that Hamas and an affiliated group called Palestinian Islamic Jihad were using digital assets to fund their operations and evade US sanctions.

“Congress and this administration must take strong action to thoroughly address crypto illicit finance risks before it can be used to finance another tragedy,” the letter said.

1824 GMT — UN demands investigation into hospital attack in Gaza

The UN demanded an investigation into an Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza.

When asked by Anadolu whether the UN will be involved in the investigations to clarify details of the attack that killed hundreds of civilians, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said it is "early days" and the UN will "have to see what is done by way of investigation."

"It is essential that there could be some form of investigation into this," he added.

1809 GMT — Exchange of fire on Israel-Lebanon border amid Gaza war

The Israeli army said it had "thwarted a terrorist cell" in Lebanon, accusing unidentified militants across the border of firing mortar shells at Israel while its war with Hamas raged.

The army said in a statement its forces had fired at the location in Lebanon from which "anti-tank missiles" were presumed to have been launched towards Israeli communities near the border.

1759 GMT — Forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza is 'red line': PA statement

Forced displacement of Gaza residents is a red line that cannot be crossed, the Palestinian leadership said in a statement after a meeting in Ramallah, the occupied West Bank.

The statement said the Palestinian leadership considered the idea of the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza "a red line that we will not allow to be crossed, just as the displacement of Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem or the West Bank should not be allowed."

1757 GMT — Indian Muslim leaders press gov't to continue 'anti-colonial' stand on Palestine

Indian Muslim community leaders demanded that the government "continue" the South Asian nation's "long-standing anti-colonial and pro-Palestinian foreign policy."

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Palestine, especially in Gaza. We strongly condemn, the continuous killing of innocent human lives, even children and women, the interruption of food, water, medicine, and electricity supply, and the continuous bombing of populated areas and attempts to evacuate Gaza,” according to a statement by 13 community leaders. ​​​​​

​It noted a “need for the international community to act immediately and stop the bloodshed,” and demanded that New Delhi “continue India's long-standing anti-colonial and pro-Palestinian foreign policy advocated by (MK) Gandhi to (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee and use its sphere of influence in realising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

1738 GMT — Algeria suspends football in 'solidarity' with Palestinians

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) announced it had suspended all matches "until further notice" in support of the Palestinians.

"Expressing solidarity with the resilient, brotherly Palestinian people and out of respect for the memories of the venerable and glorious martyrs who fell victim to the savage Zionist aggressions in Gaza against the occupied Palestinian population, the FAF has decided to suspend all competitions and matches until further notice," the federation said in a statement.

1720 GMT — EU fears destabilisation from disinformation amid Israel-Hamas war

The EU expressed concern about the growing dangers of disinformation for the bloc, as Brussels urged member states to coordinate faster to tackle illegal content online about the Israel-Hamas war.

The EU's top tech enforcer, Thierry Breton, sounded the alarm over the risks for the bloc during a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"The widespread dissemination of illegal content and disinformation linked to these events carries a clear risk of stigmatisation of certain communities, destabilisation of our democratic structures, not to mention the exposure of our children to violent content," Breton said.

1731 GMT — US should support ICC probe if it's sure Israel did not bomb Gaza hospital: expert

Targeting civilian objects, including hospitals, is “absolutely prohibited” under international humanitarian law, according to a legal expert, stressing that everyone should support an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into Tuesday night’s Israeli deadly attack on the hospital in Gaza.

In an interview with Anadolu, Ahmed Abofoul, legal researcher and advocacy officer at rights organization Al Haq, pointed out that striking hospitals can amount to a war crime.

He said this was not the first time that Israel has denied responsibility for attacks on civilian targets, referring to the May 2022 killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

1704 GMT — Bosnian politician 'unequivocally' condemns 'brutal attack' on hospital in Gaza

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Bosniak member of the Presidential Council, Denis Becirovic, condemned the brutal attack on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in northern Gaza that killed hundreds and injured many others.

"I unequivocally condemn the brutal attack on al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, in which innocent Palestinian civilians, including many children and women, were killed.

Attacks on hospitals, which are symbols of helping people, are attacks on humanity. Protection of medical personnel and health institutions, The provision of medical assistance to the wounded and sick is guaranteed by international human law," Becirovic said in a statement.

1657 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan: UN Security Council has 'not fulfilled responsibility' in Gaza

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan slammed the United Nations Security Council which was unable to pass a resolution for a humanitarian pause in the conflict between Palestinian and Israeli forces to allow aid to reach civilians in Gaza.

Erdogan has long criticised the UN Security Council's structure, saying the five permanent members of the council, which includes the United States who vetoed Wednesday's resolution, are not reflective of the international community and unable to take swift decisions.

In a post on social media platform X, Erdogan said Turkish efforts to establish calm in the region had been hindered by the "collective punishment" of Palestinians through air strikes and the deployment of US aircraft carriers to the region.

"The United Nations Security Council, which has become even more ineffective, has once again not fulfilled its responsibility," Erdogan said.

"Western countries, which leave no stone unturned when it comes to human rights and freedoms, have taken no steps other than adding fuel to the fire," he said, while criticising the "biased and two-faced" media coverage of the conflict.

"Yesterday, the massacre in Gaza was taken to another dimension with the heinous attack on Al Ahli Arabi Hospital," he added.

1656 GMT — Pakistan demands ‘inclusive and transparent peace process" to secure Palestinian state

Pakistan demanded an "inclusive and transparent peace process" to secure a Palestinian state based on a two-state solution in accordance with relevant UN and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani noted that the "root cause of the recent conflagration lay in the non-implementation of the two-state solution."

"Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the Muslim world in projecting a unified response to the ongoing aggression and the harrowing loss of civilian life, especially children, in Gaza and steadfast commitment to the principles of international law, justice, and the preservation of human rights – the right to self-determination in particular, " he said in a statement at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Ministerial Meeting in Jeddah.

1649 GMT — Bangladesh premier condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza hospital, calls it 'inhumane'

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina strongly condemned Israel's “inhumane” attack on Gaza, promising that her country will always stand by the Palestinian people.

Hasina made the remarks while meeting with envoys from 14 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries, including Palestine, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabi at her office in the capital Dhaka.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Mome told reporters that Hasina pledged during the meeting that medicines and emergency supplies would be sent to Palestine soon.

1641 GMT — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in The Hague urge ICC action

Several hundred pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside The Hague headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to urge it and the international community to take action against what they call genocide against Palestinians.

"We are against killings of any (parties), however when it comes to Gaza the world is always (turning) a blind eye. We came here to say enough is enough," Rafat Alkayyali, 50, said, adding that he came to the ICC to protest because he believes in international law.

Protesters carried signs that said: "Justice for Palestine - Stop the Genocide" and "How many children will die until Israel is prosecuted".

1632 GMT — Egypt declares three-day national mourning for Gaza hospital victims

Egypt declared three days of national mourning for the victims of an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza.

A statement by the presidency said Egypt “mourns the civilian victims who fell in the criminal targeting of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza and all the martyrs of the Palestinian people.”

1632 GMT — Meta to limit some Facebook comments on Israeli, Palestinian posts

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms introduced temporary measures to limit "potentially unwelcome or unwanted comments" on posts about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Meta said it will change the default setting for people who can comment on news and public Facebook posts created by users "in the region" to only their friends and followers, Meta said in an updated blog post.

A Meta spokesperson declined to specify how the company defined the region. Users can opt-out and change the setting at any time, Meta said.

1549 GMT —OIC condemns 'impunity' for Israeli atrocities in Gaza

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation denounced Israel's backers for granting the country "impunity" in its war in Gaza, as US President Joe Biden conducted a solidarity visit.

The 57-member bloc of Muslim-majority countries "deplores the international positions that back the brutal aggression against the Palestinian people, and grant Israel impunity, taking advantage of the double standards that provide cover for the occupying power", said an OIC statement published after an emergency meeting of foreign ministers.

The same statement condemned Israel for a rocket strike on Gaza's Al Ahli Arab Hospital that killed hundreds according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

1528 GMT — UN Mideast envoy warns spillover risk 'very real and extremely dangerous'

The United Nations Middle East peace envoy warned the Security Council that the risk of expansion of the conflict between Israel and Hamas fighters in Gaza is "very real, and extremely dangerous."

"I fear that we are at the brink of a deep and dangerous abyss that could change the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, if not of the Middle East as a whole," said Tor Wennesland, addressing the 15-member body via video from Doha.

1525 GMT —Fatalities as Israel bombs mosque in central Gaza

An Israeli air strike targeted a mosque in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing and injuring "a number of Palestinians," a medical source said.

"A number of Palestinians were killed and injured in the strike on Al Aqsa Martyrs Mosque," the source told Anadolu, without giving an exact figure. The strike has caused “widespread destruction” in the area, the source said.

1521 GMT — Turkish foreign minister pushes for 'unconditional ceasefire' in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan pushed for an "unconditional cease-fire" to stop the loss of civilian life in Gaza, which is in a dire state due to unabated Israeli bombardment and blockade.

"What unfolds in Gaza is a gross violation of any form of international law and any virtues that make us human beings," Fidan said while addressing an emergency session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah.

He said "provocations" against the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque, "settler terrorism" in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, and "inhumane blockade of Gaza" continued, despite Türkiye's warnings and calls.

"Israel’s military response showed once again that by dehumanising Palestinian people, it aims to normalise their sufferings."

1513 GMT — Spanish social rights minister asks government to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel

Spain's acting social rights minister asked the government to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel due to its "planned genocide" against the Palestinian people.

Ione Belarra's remarks came ahead of a high-level meeting that took place in Madrid as part of Spain's EU presidency.

"Today, I have asked our partner (in the government), the Socialist Party (PSOE), that we take ourselves more seriously in the fight against this planned genocide, which is being carried out by Israel against the Palestinian people. To do this, I believe that we should urgently suspend diplomatic relations with the state of Israel," Belarra told reporters.

"In addition, we should promote a debate at the European level in order to apply exemplary economic sanctions against those politically responsible for this genocide," she added.

1508 GMT — 'Imagery, intercepts' show Israel not behind Gaza strike: White House

US intelligence based on aerial images and intercepted communications shows Israel was not to blame for a strike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds, the White House said.

"While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on social media.

1504 GMT — Biden vows to work for Palestinian state

US President Joe Biden renewed his commitment to a goal of creating a Palestinian state even as he offered robust support to Israel after the October 7 attacks.

"As hard as it is, we must keep pursuing peace, we must keep pursuing a path so that Israel and the Palestinian people can both live safely in security and dignity and in peace," said Biden.

"For me, that means a two-state solution," he said as he closed a solidarity visit to Israel.

1445 GMT — Israel will not allow Gaza supplies from Israel, but not block from Egypt: PM

Israel will not allow humanitarian supplies into Gaza from the Israeli side of the border but will not block aid coming from Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"In light of President (Joe) Biden's demand, Israel will not thwart humanitarian supplies from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population in the southern Gaza," it said in a statement.

"Israel will not allow any humanitarian aid from its territory to Gaza as long as our hostages are not returned," it added.

1437 GMT — Sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible incoming rockets: Israeli military

Sirens sounded in northern Israel near the Lebanon border, including in the city of Kiryat Shmona, warning of possible incoming rockets, the Israeli military said.

1435 GMT — Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza 'as soon as possible'

US President Joe Biden said that Israel has agreed to allow aid into the impoverished Gaza even as it wages a military campaign in response to Hamas operation.

"Israel agreed the humanitarian assistance can begin to move from Egypt to Gaza," Biden said on a visit to Israel, adding that the United States was working with partners to get "trucks moving across the border as soon as possible".

1435 GMT — Saudi Arabia calls on nationals to leave Lebanon: embassy

Saudi Arabia has advised its nationals in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, its embassy in Beirut said on its X account.

"The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Lebanon is closely following the developments of the current events in the southern Lebanon region, calling on all citizens to adhere to the travel ban and to leave Lebanese territory immediately for those who are currently in Lebanon," it said.

1425 GMT — US vetoes UNSC resolution seeking pause in Israel, Gaza conflict

The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that would have called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas to allow humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

The vote on the Brazilian-drafted text was twice delayed in the past couple of days as the United States tries to broker aid access to Gaza.

Twelve members voted in favour of the draft text on Wednesday, while Russia and Britain abstained.

1424 GMT — In Tel Aviv, Biden reassures Israel, addresses Palestinian suffering

US President Joe Biden, wrapping up a rapid trip to Israel to offer assurances following an operation by Hamas, said the United States would do everything it could to ensure the country was safe.

Biden urged Israelis not to be consumed by rage and said the vast majority of Palestinians were not affiliated with Hamas.

The Palestinian people are suffering as well, he said. In remarks after meeting Israeli leaders, Biden said he would ask Congress for an "unprecedented" aid package this week.

1413 GMT — Gaza hospital massacre must be investigated as 'war crime': Irish president

The deadly airstrike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza must be investigated as a war crime, Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins said.

Speaking in Italy, Higgins said that it is “very, very important that there be a reliable investigation as to how it (incident) came to be, who is responsible and what the consequences are.”

"It must be investigated, certainly, as a war crime," the president was quoted as saying by the journal.ie, an online Irish newspaper.

1407 GMT — Saudi FM meets Iranian counterpart, discuss current military escalation in Gaza: foreign ministry

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, where they discussed the current military escalation in Gaza and surrounding areas, the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry said on X.

The Saudi foreign minister "affirmed the Kingdom's firm position towards the Palestinian cause and supporting efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive and just peace that guarantees the Palestinian people's access to their legitimate rights", it added.

1405 GMT — Israel troops kill two Palestinian teens in occupied West Bank amid Gaza aggression

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian teenagers near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank after protests against Israel's bombing of Gaza, Palestinian officials said.

The deaths brought the toll of Palestinians killed in the latest flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence to at least 64 in the occupied West Bank, a sharp uptick in fatal clashes with the army and settlers.

1355 GMT — Iran president says US accomplice in Israel 'crimes'

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi accused the United States of being an accomplice in Israeli "crimes" after a rocket struck a hospital complex in Gaza, killing hundreds of people.

"The people of the world consider America to be an accomplice in the crimes of the Zionist regime," Raisi told thousands of people who had gathered for a rally in central Tehran in solidarity with the Palestinians.

1351 GMT — Saudi Arabia, Japan agree to cooperate to ease Middle East tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to work together to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza and help ease tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Japanese government said.

"The two leaders concurred on maintaining close cooperation between the two countries and working on the improvement of the humanitarian situation and calming down the situation," a Japanese government statement said on their phone call.

1311 GMT — British Premier Sunak fails to endorse calls for ceasefire

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has failed to endorse cross-party calls for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.