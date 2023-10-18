Wednesday, October 18, 2023

1604 GMT — Russia said its air defence had shot down two Ukrainian missiles headed for Moscow-annexed Crimea, adding that the attack did not cause casualties or destruction.

"Russian air-defence forces intercepted two Ukrainian missiles in the air," Moscow's defence ministry said on social media, accusing Kiev of an "attempted terrorist attack".

1714 GMT — Multiple crises won't affect French, EU support to Ukraine: Macron to Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Israel's war on Gaza would not distract France and Europe from its commitments to Ukraine.

"The multiplication of crises will in no way weaken French and European support for Ukraine, which will remain as long as necessary," Macron told Zelenskyy by phone, according to the presidency.

The two leaders also discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's military capabilities ahead of an anticipated Russian bombing campaign this winter.

1520 GMT — Six killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine

Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions killed at least six people, Ukrainian officials said.

Five were killed in a missile strike that hit a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the local governor said, and one in a strike on a town just outside the city of Dnipro, Ukraine's internal affairs minister Igor Klymenko said.

The Zaporizhzhia region has seen intense shelling throughout the 20-month war.

1303 GMT — Ukraine's long-range missiles will only prolong its 'agony': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was a "mistake" for Washington to give Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, warning they would not affect the frontline and would prolong Ukraine's "agony".

Ukraine asked its Western allies for longer-range weapons to strike deep inside Russian-held territory, as its counteroffensive to recapture occupied land progressed slower than expected.

"War is war, and, of course ... they pose a threat, that goes without saying," said Putin, when asked about the weapons at a Beijing news conference.

"But most importantly, this will not change the situation on the line of contact dramatically at all," he added.

The decision to supply the missiles had been "another mistake on the part of the United States," he said. "It just prolongs the agony."

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that it had provided Ukraine with the missiles, which according to US media outlets have a maximum range of around 160 kilometres.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Kiev had used the missiles after the attacks, but did not give details about how or when they were deployed.

"They have performed very accurately. ATACMS have proven themselves," he said in an evening address Tuesday.

1032 GMT — Shoigu: Russia reinforces border as Ukraine set to get F-16 fighters

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia was reinforcing its western border in anticipation of US-made F-16 fighter aircraft being supplied to Ukraine in 2024, the Russian state news agency RIA reported.

1000 GMT — Ukraine's Avdiivka expects Russian assault to ramp up

Russian forces are likely to escalate their assault on the frontline town of Avdiivka and have been shelling nearby Ukrainian positions, a local official said.