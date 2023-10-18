Chinese President Xi Jinping has said his country rejected "economic coercion" and "bloc confrontation", at the opening ceremony of a forum of international delegates to the Belt and Road forum in Beijing.

Beijing on Wednesday hosted representatives of 130 countries for a forum on the Belt and Road Initiative [BRI], Xi's vast trade and infrastructure project.

At the top of the guest list is Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on his first trip to a major global power since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine threw his regime into international isolation.

Xi opened the forum with a speech promising Beijing would not engage in "ideological confrontation, geopolitical games or bloc confrontation".

"We oppose unilateral sanctions, economic coercion, decoupling and delinking," Xi told delegates. "Viewing the development of others as a threat and economic interdependence as a risk will not make one's own life any better or one's own development any faster."

Xi said BRI has boosted the flow of goods, capital, technology and human resources into the countries involved.

BRI is a grand plan launched by Xi a decade ago that he hopes would build global infrastructure and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe through overland and maritime routes.

Putin praises 'dear friend' Xi

Putin said at the summit that Russia and China "share the desire for equal cooperation in the world". "The Russian Federation and China, like most countries, share the desire for equal cooperation in the world," Putin said.

"Given the global dimensions of the initiative the Chinese leader launched a decade ago, frankly, one can hardly expect to make it work. Our Chinese friends are making it work. We are glad to see this success story as it means a lot to many of us," Putin said.