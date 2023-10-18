In response to the recent inhumane attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, the Turkish Ministry of Health has taken swift action to provide essential health services to the region, Türkiye's Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca has said.

The Minister said on Wednesday on X that ongoing negotiations with international health organisations are underway to convey aid to besieged Gaza.

At least 500 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza's Al Ahli Arab Hospital late on Tuesday. Footage on social media showed corpses scattered across the hospital grounds.

The Turkish minister said he conducted telephone diplomacy with international interlocutors, including the top executives of the World Health Organization, pointing out "that it is unacceptable for facilities serving human health to be attacked under any circumstances and for any reason."

"It is never possible for us to remain unresponsive to this attack. The helplessness of sick and innocent people places a burden on us, especially of the conscientious duty that a part of the world ignores and avoids undertaking," Koca said in his statement.

He announced that Türkiye is ready to send a Hospital Ship to the region or establish Field Hospitals in Gaza or near the Rafah Border Gate.

Türkiye, WHO cooperate

During a conversation with Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, the Turkish Minister says he stressed the urgency of supporting the region with essential healthcare services and expressed the country's willingness to collaborate with the WHO, emphasising the historical responsibility of the WHO in providing aid during such crises.

Kluge responded Koca on X by thanking the Turkish Ministry of Health for their partnership. "WHO & humanitarian partners are working to reach necessary medical & other supplies to facilities & patients in need, for which safe access is vital," he said.