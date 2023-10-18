Only two weeks after his sixth birthday, Palestinian boy Wadea al Fayoume was murdered in his Plainfield, Illinois apartment. He was living there with his mother Hanaan Shahin, 32.

The murderer is the apartment landlord Joseph Czuba, 71. Before stabbing Al Fayoume to death last weekend with a “military-style knife” (well over 20 times), Czuba – having just arrived at the apartment – tried to first attack Shahin with the knife while yelling “you Muslims must die!”

Such heinous cruelty is further compounded by the fact that Shahin pleaded with Czuba that he consider peace over violence. Instead he chose hate, snuffing the life of a defenceless boy who he saw as the “enemy”.

It would not be a far stretch if in future legal proceedings it is determined that Czuba killed Al Fayoume specifically because he was Palestinian, in addition to being Muslim. This is not only because he’s already received various murder and hate crime charges.

It’s also because of the anti-Palestinian climate that’s been created in America, intensified since Israel began its ongoing attack on Gaza, October 7. From that time American media, such as incendiary outlets like the New York Post that routinely demean Palestinians as “savage” or “primitive”, and American politicians, such as US President Joe Biden falsely claiming to have seen “confirmed pictures” of babies beheaded by Hamas, have stoked animosity towards Palestinians.

Accordingly, Osama Abu Irshaid, executive director of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), stated at a press conference, preceding the funeral service for Al-Fayoume: “The criminals who perpetrated this crime against Wadea…is not the person who stabbed him alone”.

They are also the aforementioned media and politicians, emboldening the likes of Czuba to see Palestinians (and Czuba knew Al Fayoume was Palestinian), the majority of whom are Muslim, as a “threat”, “dangerous”, a “non-human being” who does not even deserve to live peacefully in their own apartment.

This of course parallels how Israel views Palestinians in Gaza, where they have been relentlessly bombing and massacring civilians who had nothing whatsoever to do with the violent Hamas attack on Israel earlier this month.

In the distorted view of Czuba and Israel alike the Palestinian is a “liability”, prone by their very nature to destroy the lives of Israelis and so must be “neutralised”.

The sheer racism underlying this is nauseating.

Holding both American media and politicians responsible for their role in intensifying the anti-Palestinian climate in the US, Abu Irshaid made two demands at the conference.

The first calls on Biden “to walk back and to apologise for using debunked stories [that vilify Palestinians in American media]. He has not apologised yet”.