Arab states condemn Israel for Gaza hospital bombing that killed 500 people
Despite denials by Israel, several countries blame Tel Aviv for the hospital bombing, labelling it a "heinous crime" and a "clear violation of international law".
October 18, 2023

Arab states have blamed it for a blast that killed at least 500 people at a Gaza hospital compound, as pressure mounted on Tel Aviv over the single-largest civilian death toll since Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

Hundreds of Palestinians had taken refuge in the Al Ahli Arab Hospital and other hospitals in Gaza City, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the south of Gaza.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both established ties with Israel in the Abraham Accords of 2020, condemned the Israeli attack, which came as Israel lays siege to Gaza.

"The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Israeli attack... resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of people," the UAE's official WAM news agency said early on Wednesday.

Bahrain's foreign ministry "expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's condemnation and strong denunciation of the Israeli bombing", the Bahrain News Agency said.

'Brutal massacre'

Morocco, another country that recognised Israel in 2020, also blamed it for the strike, as did Egypt, which became the first Arab country to normalise relations in 1979.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi condemned in the strongest terms "the Israeli bombing" of the Ahli Arab Hospital, which led to "the deaths of hundreds of innocent victims" among the Palestinian citizens in Gaza.

He called the "deliberate bombing" a "clear violation of international law".

Saudi Arabia, which has ended talks on potential ties with Israel since the conflict flared, called the blast a "heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces".

Jordan said Israel "bears responsibility for this grave incident", while Qatar, which has close ties to Hamas, slammed the "brutal massacre".

'Organised state terrorism'

The Organisation of the Islamic Conference, also blaming Israel, called it "a war crime, a crime against humanity, and organised state terrorism".

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said it was "glaring evidence of the serious violations by the Israeli occupation forces".

