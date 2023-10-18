Arab states have blamed it for a blast that killed at least 500 people at a Gaza hospital compound, as pressure mounted on Tel Aviv over the single-largest civilian death toll since Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

Hundreds of Palestinians had taken refuge in the Al Ahli Arab Hospital and other hospitals in Gaza City, hoping they would be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents of the city and surrounding areas to evacuate to the south of Gaza.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both established ties with Israel in the Abraham Accords of 2020, condemned the Israeli attack, which came as Israel lays siege to Gaza.

"The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Israeli attack... resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of people," the UAE's official WAM news agency said early on Wednesday.

Bahrain's foreign ministry "expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's condemnation and strong denunciation of the Israeli bombing", the Bahrain News Agency said.

'Brutal massacre'

Morocco, another country that recognised Israel in 2020, also blamed it for the strike, as did Egypt, which became the first Arab country to normalise relations in 1979.