US President Joe Biden has said that the blast which saw more than 500 people killed at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza was not caused by Israeli air strikes.

"Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden said on Wednesday during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, evidently referring to Israeli claims that Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian armed group was responsible.

Both Islamic Jihad and the Hamas have rejected Israel claims than a misfiring Islamic Jihad rocket had caused the blast in the hospital that killed an estimated 500 people.

"There’s a lot of people out there that are not sure, so we have got to overcome a lot of things,” added the president, who arrived in Israel on the same day for a hastily arranged visit amid the conflict with Hamas.

Biden also pledged more support to Israel in its ongoing conflict with Palestinians, which sparked into open warfare 12 days ago.

It should be ensured that Israel has “what you need to continue to defend yourselves,” Biden said, reiterating his theme that Israel has the right to self-defense.

“We are going to make sure that occurs, as you know,” he told Netanyahu.

“We also have to bear in mind that Hamas does not represent all Palestinian people,” Biden said, also claiming the group “has always brought them suffering.”

