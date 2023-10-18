WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt's Sisi rejects expulsion of Palestinians to Sinai Peninsula
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi blames Israel's air strikes on the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt for the failure to get aid to the territory's 2.4 million people.
Sisi proposes temporarily relocating Palestinians to the Negev Desert in Israel until it completes its military operations. / Photo: AP / AP
By Eren Doguoglu
October 18, 2023

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has again rejected the displacement of Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula due to the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza, emphasising the importance of not compromising on the Palestinian cause.

Addressing a joint press conference in Cairo on Wednesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Sisi said millions of Egyptians would stand in support of the official stance, private Cairo News Channel reported.

Sisi proposed temporarily relocating Palestinians to the Negev Desert in Israel until it completes its military operations.

More than 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, according to Palestinian officials in the besieged enclave. Israel, however, has denied responsibility for the air raid.

'Epic human suffering'

The conflict began on October 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Amid worldwide condemnation, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" to ease the "epic human suffering."

At least 3,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
