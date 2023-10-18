Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has again rejected the displacement of Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula due to the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza, emphasising the importance of not compromising on the Palestinian cause.

Addressing a joint press conference in Cairo on Wednesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Sisi said millions of Egyptians would stand in support of the official stance, private Cairo News Channel reported.

Sisi proposed temporarily relocating Palestinians to the Negev Desert in Israel until it completes its military operations.

More than 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, according to Palestinian officials in the besieged enclave. Israel, however, has denied responsibility for the air raid.

'Epic human suffering'