As news emerged that at least 500 victims lost their lives when an Israeli airstrike hit the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, rage and condemnation followed from across the world.

Social media footage showed scores of dead bodies at the hospital where thousands of Palestinians were located. Ever since, Israel has turned to denial, shifting blame to either Hamas or the Islamic Jihad resistance group.

Speaking to TRT World, experts have condemned the airstrike that has led to a widespread loss of life.

“Hospitals are specifically protected from attack under international humanitarian law,” says Alka Pradhan, an international criminal lawyer, providing comments in the capacity as a humanitarian law expert that do not reflect the views of the US’ Department of Defense.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres quickly criticised the deadly attack, insisting he is “horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza today, which I strongly condemn,"

"My heart is with the families of the victims. Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law," Guterres said on X.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also denounced the bombing on the same night.

"Striking a hospital where there are women, children, and innocent civilians is the latest example of Israel's attacks devoid of fundamental human values, " wrote Erdogan on X.

Türkiye’s leader also called on "all humanity to take action to stop Israel's unprecedented brutality in Gaza."

The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday after the deadly bombing, with Brazil's draft resolution calling for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza to be put to a vote.

Pradhan says the only way to justify an attack on a hospital is if it is clear that a hospital, school or a civilian building is used to launch attacks on an enemy.

“Even then, an attack on a hospital would have to be for critical military necessity, and also consider the potential number of civilian casualties. If the number of civilian casualties drastically outweighs the potential military gain, it is a war crime,” adds Pradhan.

‘War Crime’

“With regards to the attack on the Al Ahli hospital, it seems clear that the number of civilian casualties is absolutely massive, and there appears to be no evidence to support the post-hoc claim that the hospital was being used by militants. On its face, this looks like a horrific war crime,” Pradhan tells TRT World in a written statement.