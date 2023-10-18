The whole world watched as the Israeli military massacred at least 500 people, many of them women and children, when it targeted a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday night with an air strike.

One of the deadliest attacks, which experts are calling a war crime, came just hours after the US-led Western bloc at the UN Security Council rejected a Russian ceasefire proposal to end hostilities in Gaza.

Israel is so confident of the continuous backing of its Western allies that its military officials are sure of getting away with the attack on the Christian charity-run Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza.

“In this hospital attack, we witnessed Israeli lies from the first moment,” says Riham Abuaita, a Ramallah-based Christian-Palestinian, who leads a Fact-Checking platform, Kashif, to verify claims of attacks.

The first Israeli lie was about who is responsible for the attack on the hospital, says Abuaita.

Soon after news reports of the tragedy surfaced, Israeli officials from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to opposition leader Yair Lapir began peddling fake information based on an unverified video which depicted Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) as being responsible for bombing of the hospital.

Ely Cohen, an Israeli journalist, even accused Hamas with a fake video, says Abuaita.

But within hours, Netanyahu and his allies deleted the video from their social media posts via which it was shared. “It was not true. The video was old,” Abuaita tells TRT World.

“The second lie came from a fake twitter account called Farida Khan, who claimed that she is an Al Jazeera reporter and she saw with her own eyes that the missile was Ayyash 250 and it hit the hospital. Also this was not true because Al Jazeera released a statement saying that the twitter account has no relations with the media group,” says Abuaita. Ayyash 250 is part of Hamas’s missile arsenal.

Israelis were bombing Palestinians and churning out propaganda at the same time to mask their war crimes exactly like they did when Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera reporter, was killed, says Abuaita.

Israelis first denied any responsibility for the reporter’s death and instead accused Palestinian armed men similar to how the blame for the Gaza hospital attack is being shifted.

But in the face of growing evidence and under increasing international pressure, Israel finally accepted that one of its soldiers killed Shireen Abu Akleh.

“After they killed her, they spread lies about what had happened” as Israelis have been doing since the hospital attack, says Abuaita.

Israel has all along relied on Western allies especially the United States to help it avoid scrutiny and sanctions despite overwhelming evidence that its military has been involved in war crimes.

The US recently sent an aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean Sea to shore up support for the Jewish state.

“Due to strategic geopolitical relationships, powerful lobby groups, and the intricacies of international diplomacy, Israel achieves a level of impunity for its actions, which by all accounts amount to war crimes,” says Nadia Ahmad, an Orlando-based law professor and a fellow at the Center for Security, Race and Rights.