Türkiye has declared a three-day national mourning period in solidarity with Palestine following an Israeli air strike on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza that killed at least 500 people.

"As Türkiye, we feel the great suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters in our hearts," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X as he announced the presidential decree on Wednesday.

"As a matter of respect for our thousands of martyrs, most of whom are children and innocent civilians, three days of national mourning has been declared in our country," Erdogan added, commemorating over 3,500 Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli attacks since October 7.

Turkish legislature earlier condemned in a joint statement Israeli attacks on hospitals, and emphasised that bombing medical facilities is against the laws of war.

The hospital attack has drawn strong condemnation from Türkiye, with Erdogan calling on all of humanity to take action to stop Israel's "unprecedented atrocity in Gaza".

"To strike a hospital where women, children, and innocent civilians are present is the latest example of Israel's attacks devoid of basic human values," Erdogan said on X following the attack.

"Bombing hospitals is a grave crime. Massacring people who are receiving medical attention is simply beyond the pale. Targeting civilians is employing terror tactics, pure and simple," Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also said in a statement on X.

After Türkiye and Egypt, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Thursday also declared three days of national mourning for the victims of an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza.

The TRNC Cabinet declared a mourning period on October 19-21 due to the deaths and injuries of hundreds of people as a result of the attacks on a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday.