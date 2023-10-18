WORLD
2 MIN READ
US sanctions Hamas officials, seeks to disrupt group's revenue
US Treasury's actions come as US President Joe Biden visits Israel and meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel's attack on the Gaza hospital that left around 500 dead.
US sanctions Hamas officials, seeks to disrupt group's revenue
The sanctions, imposed under a terrorism-related executive order, targeted nine individuals and one entity based in Gaza and elsewhere.  / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
October 18, 2023

The Biden administration has issued sanctions aimed at disrupting Hamas' funding, targeting what it said was "a secret Hamas investment portfolio," a financial facilitator tied to Iran and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange, among others.

The sanctions, imposed under a terrorism-related executive order on Wednesday, targeted nine individuals and one entity based in Gaza, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement.

"The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

RECOMMENDED

"We will continue to take all steps necessary to deny Hamas terrorists the ability to raise and use funds to carry out atrocities and terrorize the people of Israel," Yellen added.

Treasury's actions come as US President Joe Biden visited Israel and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel's attack on the Gaza hospital that left at least 500 dead.

RelatedWhy the world cannot trust Israel regarding Gaza hospital bombing
Explore
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation