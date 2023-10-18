The head of orthopaedic surgery at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, Fadel Naim, had just finished a procedure when he heard a huge explosion and his department filled with people screaming for help.

"People came running into the surgery department screaming help us, help us, there are people killed and wounded inside the hospital," he said on Wednesday.

"The hospital was full of dead and wounded, dismembered bodies," he said. "We tried to save whoever could be saved but the number was too great for the hospital team."

The Israeli strike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians and derailed a diplomatic mission by US President Joe Biden, who arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to calm the region but was snubbed by Arab leaders who called off an emergency summit.

Doctor Ibrahim al Naqa was proud of the 100-year-old hospital. In a region of conflict, it welcomed all faiths and offered patients a church and a mosque.

On Tuesday, people seeking shelter from Israeli bombings walked into the hospital to their deaths.

Blood stained the walls and the ground in what was normally a peaceful place that helped patients recover.

"This place created a safe haven for women and children, those who escaped the Israeli bombing into this hospital, those who saw this place as a safe haven," said Naqa.

"Without warning this hospital was targeted. We don't know what the shell is called but we saw the results of it when it targeted children and ripped their bodies into pieces."

