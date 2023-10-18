AK Party Spokesperson Omer Celik has expressed that Israeli violence against Palestinians "is one of the greatest planned massacres of modern history".

His remarks came at a press conference on Wednesday, one day after over 500 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

"Israel denies the right to live of the Palestinians on their own land and bombs them. Israel told these people (Palestinians) to evacuate their homes and move to the south and then bombed them while they were fleeing," Celik said.

"Eventually, people took refuge in the hospital, thinking perhaps Israel wouldn't go that far, but Israel also bombed them while they were at the hospital," he added.

"This is one of the greatest atrocities witnessed in the history of humanity."

The spokesperson reiterated that Türkiye condemns this "inhumane atrocity in the strongest possible terms".

Celik also stressed that Türkiye stands in solidarity with the oppressed children, women, elderly, and civilians in Palestine.

"Palestine's suffering is our suffering, and this loss is a loss for all of humanity."