Sirin Tokpinar, a member of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation's women's wing in Norway, has been arrested in Istanbul.

Her arrest on Wednesday came as a result of the coordinated work of the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate.

Tokpinar was apprehended with a sensitive operation in Türkiye following the detection of her entry into the country.

Tokpinar has been actively participating in the PKK/KCK's activities in Europe, especially in Norway.