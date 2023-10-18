Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza, which has already killed thousands of Palestinian civilians, has sent shockwaves across the Middle East, straining the normalisation between Israel and Arab states.

Speaking to TRT World, analysts say any progress towards normalisation between Arab nations and Israel is likely to suffer significant damage, but not the extent of termination.

“Strategically, they (Arab states) will want to maintain these relationships, but now they will need to slow-pedal further rapprochement out of concern for a public backlash at home,” said Joost Hiltermann, the Middle East and North Africa director at the International Crisis group.

He emphasised that the Arab states might not completely sever their relations with Israel, but that they may need to adopt a more discrete approach and minimise certain contacts such as tourism.

The history of normalisation

Israel’s normalisation with an Arab country started with Egypt in 1979, which was followed by Jordan in 1994.

According to Mehmet Rakipoglu, the coordinator of academic studies at Dimension for Strategic Studies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attaches immense significance to the ongoing normalisation process, which is at the brink of formally adding a major regional power Saudi Arabia to the list, as having an Arab state on its side has always helped any Israeli leader in-charge to grow in stature.

“Israeli leaders who successfully normalised relations in 1979 and 1994 achieved legendary status in Israeli politics due to Israel's recognition among Arab nations. Hence, the normalisation with Saudi Arabia is of paramount importance for Netanyahu," Rakipoglu said.

Israeli political analyst Nimrod Goren, the head of Mitvim Institute, an Israel-based foreign policy think tank, explains, “The Abraham Accords are among Netanyahu’s notable achievements, and normalisation with Saudi Arabia has been stated by him - multiple times - as a major foreign policy goal of his government.”

Abraham Accords

Three years ago, in 2020, the United States mediated an agreement between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel, committing to normalise ties. In the months following the initial signing by two Muslim nations, Morocco and Sudan joined the accords.

But the new normalisation process under the Abraham Accords as well as normalisation with Saudi Arabia differ from the ones with Egypt and Jordan, says Rakipoglu.

“It’s because both the Egyptian and Jordanian governments were eager for normalisation after [losing] the wars [with Israel]. However, when it comes to these recent normalisation steps, it is driven by the US, and Arab states are proceeding cautiously due to concerns about their public's support for Palestinians.” he explains.

While Rakipoglu views the US’s involvement in these talks negatively, Goren states, “The involvement of the US in current events, will also increase the chances of Israel-Arab relations continuing, also via engaging Arab countries in efforts to stabilise the situation and later on - in seeking a breakthrough towards peace.”

Normalisation talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, didn't join the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords. However, this year during the UN General Assembly in New York, both Saudi Arabia and Israel indicated the potential for normalisation between the two nations.

In an interview with Fox News, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed that ongoing talks with Israel meant the prospect of normalised relations was “getting closer every day.”

“For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part,” the crown prince said.

Although there has been no official statement from Saudi Arabia or Israel, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia is delaying its US backed plans to normalise ties with Israel, according to two sources familiar with Riyadh’s stance.