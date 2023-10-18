Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the United Nations Security Council for its failure to adopt a resolution that would have allowed humanitarian aid access to Palestine's Gaza amid relentless Israeli attacks.

The UNSC, "which has become completely ineffective, has once again failed to fulfil its responsibility," Erdogan said as he took to X on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli air strike on the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza killed at least 500 people.

The "heinous" attack on the hospital has taken the "massacre in Gaza ... to another dimension", Erdogan said, condemning the perpetrators of the attack "which constitutes a crime against humanity and amounts to genocide against the people of Gaza."

The Turkish president also strongly condemned Western countries, "which leave no stone unturned when it comes to human rights and freedoms," for not taking any steps to alleviate Palestinians' suffering and instead "adding fuel to the fire".

"Those who have poured fuel to the fire with the statements they have made since October 7 are as responsible for yesterday's massacre as the perpetrators," Erdogan said.

He once again drew attention to the "war crimes" committed by Israel in the last 12 days, listing the bombings of "innocent people migrating to so-called 'safe zones', border gates, mosques, schools and civilian settlements".

Erdogan also lashed out at international media organisations that have "entered a race to justify massacres with their biased and hypocritical publications".

While criticising the West, Erdogan lauded the Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah.