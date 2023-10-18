Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meric Yilmaz has urged the immediate opening of a humanitarian aid corridor in Palestine's Gaza, condemning the Israeli attack on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital and expressing sorrow over the loss of at least 500 people.

There are basic principles of international humanitarian law that must be followed in times of war, no matter where in the world, Yilmaz said on Wednesday.

She noted that the Turkish Red Crescent is a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) within the scope of the Geneva Convention, emphasising the importance of adhering to such principles.

Yilmaz explained that the most important of these principles are "allowing humanitarian aid, keeping the humanitarian aid corridor open, and keeping civilians safe."

"While the whole world is emphasising these clearly evident principles, we are heartbroken by the attack carried out yesterday," she said.

She expressed "deep sadness" about the hospital attack on Tuesday evening, which violated these established principles.

The Israeli forces carried out the attack while the hospital was without power and injured people, including women and children, were being treated by dedicated healthcare workers.

'Even in war, there should be honour'

Yilmaz said there are infants in incubators, patients in hospitals who rely on respiratory systems, and surgeries that must be performed, all of which require electricity.

She mentioned that the Turkish Red Crescent treated both Turkish and enemy soldiers during World War I.