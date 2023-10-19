The Biden administration has broadly eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector in response to a deal reached between the government and opposition parties for the 2024 election — the most extensive rollback of Trump-era restrictions on Caracas.

The US Treasury on Wednesday issued a six-month general license that would temporarily authorise transactions involving Venezuela's oil and gas sector, another that authorises dealings with Minerven — the state-owned gold mining company — and it removed the secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds.

The ban on trading in the primary Venezuelan bond market remains in place, the Treasury said.

The agreement between President Nicolas Maduro's administration and the Unitary Platform came just days before the opposition holds a primary to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Venezuela ruling party official Jorge Rodriguez, who leads the government's negotiating team at talks with the opposition, said on state television later on Wednesday that the sanctions relief affected all oil activities.

"The possibility of any person or company coming to Venezuela to invest is totally open," he said.