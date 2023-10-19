Iraqi journalist Muntazer al-Zaidi who gained fame for hurling his shoes at then-US president George W. Bush in a news conference, has offered "a gift" for anyone who does the same with President Joe Biden.

"Any journalist who throws a shoe at him [Biden], I will give him a gift," al Zaidi wrote on X on Wednesday.

Al Zaidi was responding to a tweet asking where he is and that his famous action is needed again.

"Where's the man [al Zaidi] with the shoes? We need him more than ever," an X account asked, to which al Zaidi responded with his gift tweet.

In Arab culture, exposing the sole of a shoe to a person is a sign of disrespect. Tossing a shoe at someone is considered even more offensive.

Tempers soared across the Muslim world on Wednesday after Biden let Israel off the hook following the latter's strike on a Gaza hospital which killed nearly 500 Palestinians and wounded hundreds of others.

Biden, who delivered a full-fledged US backing for Israel in person during a solidarity visit to Tel Aviv, added to the fury visible on the streets of many countries since Israel began bombarding civilians in the tiny Palestinian enclave.

US invasion of Iraq