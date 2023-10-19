TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish academic community condemns Israel's 'inhumane attacks' on Gaza
Turkish Council of Higher Education and all universities issue joint declaration against Israeli attack on Palestinian civilians, describing it as "clear violation of the principles of international law."
Turkish academic community condemns Israel's 'inhumane attacks' on Gaza
At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 19, 2023

The Turkish academic community has condemned Israel’s “continuation of inhumane attacks against the Palestinian people” and particularly its attack targeting Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

The statement was part of a joint declaration issued Wednesday by the Turkish Council of Higher Education and all universities.

It pointed out that a “human tragedy is taking place in Gaza” in which there is a “clear violation of the principles of international law and international humanitarian law.”

“We call for an immediate end to all attacks and acts of violence,” the community said.

“We support the diplomatic initiatives carried out by Türkiye on the basis of the two-state vision with the aim of establishing a lasting peace in the region,” it said.

“In this regard, as the academic community, we declare our readiness to fulfill all our responsibilities.”

RelatedIraqi who threw shoes at Bush offers 'gift' to anyone doing same with Biden
RECOMMENDED

At least 471 people were killed and 342 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza late Tuesday, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

Israel has denied responsibility for the attack.

The conflict began on October 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” to ease the “epic human suffering.”

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The figure in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

RelatedAngry protests across Muslim world continue after Gaza hospital tragedy
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation