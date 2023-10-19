The Turkish academic community has condemned Israel’s “continuation of inhumane attacks against the Palestinian people” and particularly its attack targeting Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

The statement was part of a joint declaration issued Wednesday by the Turkish Council of Higher Education and all universities.

It pointed out that a “human tragedy is taking place in Gaza” in which there is a “clear violation of the principles of international law and international humanitarian law.”

“We call for an immediate end to all attacks and acts of violence,” the community said.

“We support the diplomatic initiatives carried out by Türkiye on the basis of the two-state vision with the aim of establishing a lasting peace in the region,” it said.

“In this regard, as the academic community, we declare our readiness to fulfill all our responsibilities.”