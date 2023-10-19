BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Embattled property giant denies founders left China amid default fears
Country Garden has become the symbol of the crisis gripping the real estate sector in the world's second-largest economy.
Embattled property giant denies founders left China amid default fears
China's Country Garden says 'major uncertainties' over bond payments. Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 19, 2023

Chinese property giant Country Garden has denied its founder and chairwoman had fled the country, as the debt-saddled builder flirts with a default that could send shockwaves through the industry.

One of China's biggest developers, Country Garden has racked up debts estimated at 1.43 trillion yuan ($196 billion) as of the end of 2022.

Unverified reports in Chinese financial media this week claimed founder Yang Guoqiang and his daughter Yang Huiyan — the company's chairwoman — had left China.

But the firm quashed the speculation on Thursday, saying "the founder... and the group's chair of the board of directors are currently working normally inside the country".

"This rumour was posted with ulterior motives on multiple online platforms, causing a negative impact," the firm said in an online statement.

"We... reserve the right to take legal action over malicious rumours," it added.

RelatedThe ghost of housing crash haunts China's economic forecast

Defaulted in 2021

Yang Huiyan took over as chair of Country Garden in March after her father stepped down from his position on the board.

But her company is now on the frontlines of China's property crisis that has seen a string of debt-laden builders either defaulting or threatening to do so.

RECOMMENDED

Bloomberg News reported last month that the billionaire boss of beleaguered builder China Evergrande — which defaulted in 2021 — was being held by police.

Country Garden was due Wednesday to repay $15.4 million in interest but had not given an official indication of whether it had done so by Thursday.

RelatedChina's economy shows signs of stabilisation as prices cool

Sales slump

Multiple news outlets, citing bondholders and anonymous sources, reported that the company had missed the deadline, putting it at risk of default.

Country Garden did not immediately respond to an AFP request seeking confirmation of the missed payment.

But the firm told Bloomberg on Wednesday that it "expects that it won't be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations on time".

It blamed its struggles on "a deep correction in China's home market and its subdued sales".

Country Garden had 148 billion yuan in cash as of the end of June but it said it intends to use that to complete unfinished housing projects whose units were sold in advance, a common business model in China's property sector.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation