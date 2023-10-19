Over 50 Turkish companies has been exhibiting their products and services at the world's largest technology event, GITEX GLOBAL, in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

Beginning Monday and hosting around 6,000 companies from 180 countries, the five-day event showcases cutting-edge technology products.

In 2023, there are five different Türkiye pavilions at the fair to gather related sectors together in different halls.

Fatih Ozer, general secretary of Türkiye's Services Exporters' Association, said Turkish companies have seen high interest since the beginning of the event.

Companies found a chance to arrange business-to-business (B2B) meetings thanks to the association's efforts, Ozer told Anadolu during the fair.

He said the number of exporters is increasing in the services field and information technology (IT) is an important sector.

The association has around 5,000 firms and most of them are active in the IT field, he added.

Ozer stressed that the government provides significant support for exporters and that the IT sector is one of those receiving such support.