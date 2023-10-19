Ballon d'Or winner and former Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has hit back at France's interior minister after he accused the French football star who plays for Saudi team Al Ittihad of links to the Muslim Brotherhood group.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin made the allegations after the footballer posted a message on social media about the conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

"All our prayers are for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," Benzema wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Since Hamas's shock attack on Israel on October 7, Israel has launched wave after wave of air strikes on besieged Gaza, killing more than 3,500 Palestinians. The death toll on the Israeli side stood at 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Darmanin, speaking on the CNews Channel, alleged that Benzema "has a notorious link with the Muslim Brotherhood", a Sunni Muslim group with its origins in Egypt.

"This is false! Karim Benzema has never had the slightest relationship with this organisation," Benzema's layer Hugues Vigier said in a statement.