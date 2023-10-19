British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that the UK stood in solidarity with Israel as the two met there, with Sunak adding that it was also important to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

"We will stand with you in solidarity with your people and your right to defend yourself, to bring security back to your country to your people, to ensure the safe return of the hostages that have been taken," Sunak said in a televised part of the meeting on Thursday.

He also stressed the need to provide aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

"Palestinians are victims of what Hamas has done. It's important that we continue to provide humanitarian access," he said.

Sunak claimed that Israel is "taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians," adding that recent scenes "have shocked all of us," in particular Tuesday's hospital bombing that left some 500 people dead.

"We mourn the loss of every innocent light, civilians of every faith, every nationality who has been killed."

Hospital attack as well as Israel’s “total siege” of Gaza – cutting it off from water, electricity, and fuel – have led protesters worldwide and many observers to accuse Israel of carrying out war crimes against civilians.

'Darkest hour'