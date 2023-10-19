WORLD
Palestinian deaths mount in West Bank amid continuous Israeli bombing
At least 73 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces or illegal settlers since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7.
Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 17-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp, and a 32-year-old in Budrus to the west of Ramallah. Photo: AA / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
October 19, 2023

Israeli forces have killed seven Palestinians in multiple incidents across the occupied West Bank, as the death toll mounts in the territory while war rages in Palestine's Gaza.

At least 73 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The latest fatalities were four people killed during an "attack by the occupation (Israel)" on Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the ministry said.

Health officials earlier on Thursday announced another Palestinian, a 16-year-old boy, was killed by Israeli forces in the camp.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the Nur Shams fatalities.

Troops were "continuing to operate in the camp to thwart terror activity", an army statement said.

In separate incidents, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 17-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, and a 32-year-old in Budrus to the west of Ramallah.

Relentless bombing

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian communities.

The military has mounted a widespread arrest campaign since October 7, detaining hundreds of people including members of Hamas.

Since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza, Palestinians across the West Bank have held rallies in solidarity with residents in the coastal territory.

Israel has imposed a siege and bombed Gaza relentlessly since Hamas attacked border communities by land, air and sea.

At least 3,500 Palestinians and 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in the war - mostly civilians - according to officials on both sides.

