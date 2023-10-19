Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II condemned the "collective punishment" of Palestinians in Gaza as they met in Cairo for talks on the Israel-Hamas war.

Ahead of the meeting on Thursday, the Jordanian royal court said Sisi and King Abdullah would "discuss means to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza".

In separate statements issued later, the Egyptian presidency and the royal court said the two leaders "affirmed their unified position rejecting the policy of collective punishment in the siege, starvation or displacement" of Palestinians.

Sisi and King Abdullah warned of regional spillover.

"If the war does not stop", it would threaten "to plunge the entire region into catastrophe", according to the Jordanian statement.

Humanitarian aid