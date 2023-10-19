US President Joe Biden has dodged a reporter's question on whether Israel is acting in line with the laws of war in Gaza.

"Mr President, are Israelis operating within the laws of war that you talked about last week," a reporter asked Biden on Thursday.

Instead of answering the question, Biden said: "Good talking to you all." He then left the press availability room at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, where Air Force One stopped for fuel on its way back to Washington.

Prior to that, Biden denied reports Israeli press saying that US officials had stated that if Hezbollah started a war against Israel, the US army would support the Israeli army in this battle.

On the possibility of Israel canceling its widely expected land operation against Gaza, Biden merely said that Israeli and US military officials are talking about what the alternatives might be.