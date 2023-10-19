The Turkish president remembered Alija Izetbegovic, Bosnia and Herzegovina's first president who led the country to independence from the former Yugoslavia, on the 20th anniversary of his death.

".. I remember with longing and mercy Alija Izetbegovic, the first President of our friendly and brotherly country Bosnia and Herzegovina, a wise leader and an exceptional compassionate soul... with his nobility, courage and stance," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X on Thursday.

Erdogan said Izetbegovic carried the entire Islamic world along with Bosnia in his heart.

Often dubbed the "Wise King," Izetbegovic is one of the most important Muslim thinkers of the last century.