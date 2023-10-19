WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli defence minister tells troops to prepare for ground assault in Gaza
"Whoever sees Gaza from afar now will see it from the inside, I promise you," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says.
Israeli defence minister tells troops to prepare for ground assault in Gaza
Shortly after Gallant's statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video of himself with troops near the border promising victory. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 19, 2023

Israel’s defence minister has told ground troops to be ready to enter Gaza, though he was not saying when the invasion will start.

In a meeting with Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border on Thursday, Yoav Gallant urged the forces to "get organised, be ready" for an order to move in.

Whoever sees Gaza from afar now will see it from the inside," he said. "I promise you."

Shortly after Gallant's statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video of himself with troops near the border promising victory.

RelatedCan Hamas’s Qassam Brigades stand against Israel’s ground offensive?

Gaza under total siege

RECOMMENDED

The latest conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct.7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers. The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron in Gaza with the deadliest attack in its 75-year history by vowing to destroy Hamas, putting the entire Gaza's 2.3 million people under a total siege, and bombarding the enclave in strikes that have killed thousands and made more than a million homeless.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.​​​​​​​

RelatedLive blog: WHO calls for daily aid flow into Gaza, including fuel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation