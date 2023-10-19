WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: state media
Amid Israel's ongoing relentless bombardment in Gaza, the country has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East.
Israel evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: state media
Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out. / Photo: AA / AA
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 19, 2023

Israel has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Jordan, and Morocco, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority's official website.

The Israeli authority further stated: "The embassy in Jordan was evacuated at the start of the war by the order of the Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and the Ministry's Director-General.”

The report came as Israel prepares for a ground assault on Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in a meeting with infantry soldiers on the Gaza border told the forces to "get organised, be ready" for an order to move in.

RelatedCan the Israel-Arab normalisation survive Tel Aviv’s bombing of Gaza?

Humanitarian crisis

The latest conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

RECOMMENDED

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" to ease the "epic human suffering."

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

RelatedLive blog: UN's Guterres calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time