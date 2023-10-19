Israel has evacuated several of its embassies in the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Jordan, and Morocco, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority's official website.

The Israeli authority further stated: "The embassy in Jordan was evacuated at the start of the war by the order of the Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and the Ministry's Director-General.”

The report came as Israel prepares for a ground assault on Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in a meeting with infantry soldiers on the Gaza border told the forces to "get organised, be ready" for an order to move in.

Humanitarian crisis

The latest conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.