"We have to monitor the situation closely and prepare for all eventualities," he added.

1328 GMT — Israeli army kills 3 Hezbollah members inside Lebanese territory

The Israeli army announced that three Hezbollah members were targeted in an airstrike on the Lebanese border.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced that one of its members was killed in clashes with the Israeli army on the border in southern Lebanon.

In a written statement from the Israeli army, it was stated that three Hezbollah members were identified at the border and were struck from the air.

Additionally, it was reported that Israeli army snipers fired at armed individuals identified while operating in the Lebanese border region.

1311 GMT — Egypt says it is not responsible for blocking Rafah crossing to Gaza

Egypt is not to blame for the closure of the Rafah crossing between it and Gaza "despite Israeli targeted attacks and the refusal of the entry of aid," Egyptian foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid wrote on the X social media platform.

"Rafah crossing is open and Egypt is not responsible for obstructing third-country nationals exit," he added.

1310 GMT —Two more UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, toll rises to 16

The UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, has reported the death of at least two additional staff members in Gaza.

This brings the total number of fatalities to 16 since the onset of the conflict, according to a statement released by the agency.

"At least 16 UNRWA colleagues have been killed since 7 October and another 10 staff have been injured. The actual number is likely to be much higher - these figures include only those that the Agency has been able to confirm," UNRWA said in a statement.

1306 GMT — Thousands of Jordanians rally in Amman in support of Hamas

Chanting slogans urging Hamas fighters to intensify their strikes on Israel, thousands of Jordanians marched in the capital and around the country to protest against Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza.

Over 6,000 people took part in the protest in downtown Amman arranged by opposition parties and tribal groups in a kingdom where passions are running high since the escalation of violence between Palestinians and Israel.

"Oh Hamas, hit them with al Qassam rockets ... Bring the suicide bombers to Tel Aviv," they chanted, referring to the military wing of Hamas.

1252 GMT — Russia is in contact with Hamas to free hostages: envoy

Russia is in contact with Hamas to free hostages seized by the Palestinian group during its operation on Israel and now being held in Gaza, the Russian ambassador to Israel said.

Izvestia newspaper quoted envoy Anatoly Viktorov as saying: "Of course, we have contacts with representatives of Hamas, and first of all they are aimed at rescuing the hostages from the places where they are now, captured by Hamas militants on the first day of the - frankly speaking - terrorist attack on Israeli civilians."

1250 GMT — In Tahrir Square, across Egypt, thousands rally for Gaza: media

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Egypt in support of war-torn Gaza, with large crowds flooding into Cairo's iconic Tahrir Square, an AFP correspondent and Egyptian media said.

The correspondent said several thousand packed into Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak, while media outlets said others took place in Egypt's main cities on day 14 of Israel's bombardment of the enclave following Hamas' October 7 operation.

1206 GMT — Decision to launch ground assault in Gaza made — Israeli envoy

Israel has made the decision to launch a ground invasion in Gaza, said the nation’s ambassador to Moscow, Russian state media reported.

“I would say that the decision has been made because the decision is related to the implementation of our tasks, which we have already talked about,” Alexander Ben Zvi told Tass, referring to the “destruction” of all Hamas structures and the release of hostages.

“Thus, without using, among other things, a ground operation, this cannot be done. So we can say that this decision has been made,” Ben Zvi added.

1148 GMT — China sends an envoy to the Middle East in a sign of its ambition to play a larger role

China has sent an envoy to the Middle East to push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the latest sign of its ambition to play a larger role in the region.

Envoy Zhai Jun’s first meetings included one in Qatar with a Russian counterpart on Thursday as the two countries stake out a position at odds with the American approach.

The two sides confirmed their “unwavering focus on closely coordinating efforts for the political settlement of this and other crises in the Middle East and North Africa region,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, according to the country’s Tass state news agency.

1133 GMT — 'Majority' of hostages in Gaza are alive: Israel army

Most of the 200 or so people kidnapped in Israel by Hamas fighters and taken to Gaza are still alive, the Israeli military said.

"The majority of the hostages are alive. There were also dead bodies that were taken... to Gaza," an army statement said.

The military said more than 20 hostages were children, while between 10 and 20 were over the age of 60.

There are also between 100 and 200 people considered missing since the Hamas operation, the army added.

1131 GMT — Gulf-ASEAN summit denounces attacks on Gaza civilians

Gulf and Southeast Asian leaders condemned attacks on civilians in Gaza and called for a permanent ceasefire, according to a statement published after a summit meeting.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also called for the release of some 200 hostages held by Hamas fighters, as well as the restoration of basic services for Palestinians and the delivery of humanitarian aid, the statement said.

1129 GMT — Israel aims to end its responsibility for Gaza: minister

Israel's defence minister said that one objective of the military campaign in Gaza is to end Israel's responsibility over the Palestinian coastal enclave.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant made the remarks during a briefing to parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, his office said.

"Gallant detailed the objectives of the campaign including the elimination of Hamas and destruction of both its military and governing capabilities, the complete removal of Israeli responsibility from Gaza, and the creation of a new security reality in the region," the statement said.

1122 GMT — Israel okays emergency regulations to close Al Jazeera office in Israel

The Israeli government approved emergency regulations that allow the closing of the office of Al Jazeera news channel in Israel. Israeli public broadcaster KAN said under the regulations, the Al Jazeera office may be closed and all its equipment be confiscated.

KAN added that Israeli officials believe that Al Jazeera coverage "harms Israel's national security."

The Israeli i24 news website quoted an Israeli statement as saying the Al Jazeera network "broadcasts propaganda in the service of Hamas in Arabic and English to viewers all over the world."

Al Jazeera network has denied all these allegations but has yet to comment on the latest Israeli decision.

1106 GMT — UN chief visits Egypt's Rafah crossing ahead of Gaza aid delivery

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza to oversee preparations for the delivery of aid to the war-torn enclave.

Cargo planes and trucks have been bringing humanitarian aid to Rafah for days, but so far none has been delivered to Gaza, which Israel has besieged and bombed for 13 days.

"We are actively engaging with all the parties, with Egypt, Israel, the United States... in order to have these trucks moving as soon as possible," Guterres told journalists.

1103 GMT — Israeli air strike targets Hezbollah cell near Lebanon border: military

An Israeli air strike targeted three Hezbollah fighters near the Lebanese border, Israel's military said. "Three Hezbollah terrorists were identified in the area of the border with Lebanon.

IDF (Israel Defence Forces) aircraft struck the terrorists," it said. In addition, Israeli army snipers "opened fire toward gunmen that were identified operating in the area of the border with Lebanon," the statement said.

1055 GMT — EU president says Egypt needs support with Gaza crisis

European Council President Charles Michel will visit Egypt on Saturday where he will call for support for the country, which borders the war-torn Gaza, he said.

"Egypt needs support, so let's support Egypt," said Michel, who is in Washington to attend a summit with US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

He added that he would meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi during his weekend visit.

In addition, Michel will attend at Sisi's invitation a "conference on the current developments in the Middle East, Palestine and the Peace Process," said his spokesperson, Ecaterina Casinge.

0934 GMT —Gaza aid delivery through Rafah 'in the next day or so' — UN

The first aid delivery into besieged Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt should take place "in the next day or so", the United Nations has said.

"We are in deep and advanced negotiations with all relevant sides to ensure that an aid operation in Gaza starts as quickly as possible... a first delivery is due to start in the next day or so," the UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on Friday, quoted by his spokesman Jens Laerke in Geneva.

Laerke told reporters: "I do not have an exact time for when these movements will take place, of course, with the hope that they can begin as soon as possible, in a way that is safe, secure and hopefully sustained.

The UN says more than one million of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced and that the humanitarian situation is worsening by the day.

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera News had said the Rafah crossing - the only route into Gaza - would open on Friday, but Cairo later said it needed more time to repair roads.

0652 GMT —Israel bombs hit residences

Israeli bombs hit areas in the south where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, killing several people in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement on Telegram that six residences were destroyed in the airstrikes and "nine people were killed and more than 60 others were injured," all of whom were shifted to Nasser Medical Hospital.

However, the Palestinian news agency 'Wafa' reported that at least 21 people were killed and 79 others were injured, mostly children and women, in Israeli airstrikes.

At least eight of the deaths happened in an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza city, which was sheltering hundreds of Palestinians.

Gaza's government says that children made up nearly half of an estimated 3,800 people killed since Israel launched a relentless barrage on blockaded Gaza.

2300 GMT — Israel implementing plan of 'genocide': Palestine church committee

Israel’s bombardment of the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza indicates its "intentions to annihilate the Palestinian people," the head of the Higher Committee for Churches Affairs in Palestine said.

In a statement published on its official website early on Friday, Ramzi Khoury "condemned the Israeli bombardment of the premises of Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, where around 500 Palestinian Muslims and Christians are seeking shelter."

It added that the Israeli strike targeted the church's council building.

The statement also stressed that "targeting places of worship constitutes a war crime, and international law makes it clear that houses of worship may under no circumstances be subjected to attacks."

The statement also pointed out the historical importance of the church.

"The Church of Saint Porphyrius is the third oldest church in the world, constructed in 425 CE and later renovated in 1856. It is located just meters away from Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, where Israel committed a horrific massacre on Tuesday, resulting in the mass murder of hundreds of innocent Palestinians."

The Church of Saint Porphyrius is the third oldest church in the world, constructed in 425 CE and later renovated in 1856. It is located just meters away from Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, where Israel committed a horrific massacre on Tuesday, resulting in the mass murder of hundreds of innocent Palestinians - Higher Committee for Churches Affairs in Palestine

2100 GMT — Israel targets Gaza church

At least two women have been killed and many other civilians wounded in an Israeli attack on Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in besieged Gaza, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

Palestinian Interior Ministry reported multiple casualties, calling it a "new massacre". The ministry said several displaced people had taken shelter at the church compound when Israeli warplanes targeted it.

The strike left a "large number of martyrs and injured" at the compound, the ministry said.

Witnesses said the strike damaged the facade of the church and caused an adjacent building to collapse, adding that many wounded people were evacuated to hospital.

Abu Selmia, the Shifa Hospital director general, said dozens were hurt at the Church of Saint Porphyrios but could not give a precise death toll because bodies were buried under rubble.

A survivor told Qatar’s Al Jazeera Arabic television that there was no warning from the Israeli military beforehand.

Saint Porphyrius is the oldest church still in use in Gaza and is located in the city's historic neighbourhood.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expressed its "strongest condemnation" of the Israeli strike at its church compound.

"Targeting churches and their institutions, along with the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who have lost their homes due to Israeli air strikes on residential areas over the past 13 days, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored," the Patriarchate said in a statement.

The Patriarchate stressed that it will not abandon its religious and humanitarian duty, rooted in its Christian values, "to provide all that is necessary in times of war and peace alike."

2222 GMT — Lebanese army says Israel killed member of journalist team

Lebanon's army has blamed Israel for killing a member of a "journalist team" covering cross-border tensions in the country's south, as war rages further south between Israel and Palestine in Gaza.

On Thursday, "a journalist team of seven people covering the news... near the Israeli enemy’s al Abad site outside the town of Hula, was targeted with machine guns by enemy [Israeli] members, killing one and injuring another," the Lebanese army said in a statement.

Earlier, peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] said in a statement that one person had been killed after civilians were caught in cross-border fire in Lebanon's south.

Lebanese armed forces asked them for help "for seven individuals stranded near" the border during "a significant exchange of fire", UNIFIL, said in its statement.

A spokesperson confirmed they were all civilians.

"Tragically, one person lost his life during this incident, and the others were successfully rescued," UNIFIL said.

They asked the Israeli forces to suspend fire "to facilitate the rescue operation," and they complied, the statement added.

2039 GMT — US intelligence estimates toll in Gaza hospital strike on 'low end' of 100-300

US intelligence has estimated the death toll in Al Ahli Arab hospital strike by Israel on the "low end" of 100-300, calling the loss of life "staggering."

An unclassified US intelligence assessment, provided to the AFP news agency by a Capitol Hill source, estimates the number of people killed at the hospital on Tuesday night at the "low end of the 100-to-300 spectrum."

"We are still assessing the likely casualty figures and our assessment may evolve, but this death toll still reflects a staggering loss of life," the document said. "The United States takes seriously the deaths of all civilians, and is working intensively to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

Palestine says the Israeli strike killed nearly 500 people, most of them women and children.

The strike left body parts strewn on the hospital grounds, where crowds of Palestinians had clustered in hopes of escaping Israeli air strikes. Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals are trying to stretch out ebbing medical supplies and fuel for generators, as authorities worked out logistics for a delivery of aid from Egypt.

2045 GMT — EU's von der Leyen says risk of regional spillover is 'real'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the risk of regional spillover from Israel's war on besieged Gaza is "real."

Speaking at the Hudson Institute in Washington, von der Leyen also said dialogue between Israel and its neighbours must continue.

"We have seen the Arab streets fill with rage all across the region. So the risk of a regional spillover is real," she said.

For our live updates from Thursday (October 19), click here.