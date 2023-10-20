The Guardian newspaper has fired longtime editorial cartoonist Steve Bell after refusing to run a caricature of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that some alleged drew on anti-Semitic imagery.

"The decision has been made not to renew Steve Bell's contract," The Guardian said on Thursday.

"Steve Bell's cartoons have been an important part of the Guardian over the past 40 years — we thank him and wish him all the best," publisher Guardian News and Media said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

Bell has contributed to The Guardian since 1983.

The latest cartoon, posted by Bell on social media, shows Netanyahu holding a scalpel and preparing to cut a Gaza-shaped incision in his abdomen, with the caption "Residents of Gaza, get out now."

It is labelled "after David Levine" and recalls a Vietnam War-era cartoon depicting US president Lyndon B Johnson pointing at a Vietnam-shaped scar.

American illustrator, Levine drew inspiration from a photo of John's son showing reporters his scar from gall-bladder surgery.

'Antisemitic stereotypes'