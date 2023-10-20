A major US Muslim civil rights group planning to highlight rampant human rights violation of Palestinians by Israel is moving its annual event out of a Virginia hotel after anonymous threats to bomb the venue.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) canceled plans to hold its 29th annual event on Saturday at the Marriott Crystal Gateway in Arlington, where it has held events for the past decade.

CAIR said the event will move to an as-yet undisclosed location with heightened security.

The threats came after CAIR updated its programme to focus on the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Since Hamas fighters from blockaded Gaza stormed into nearby Israeli towns on October 7, Israel has launched air strikes on Gaza, destroying entire neighbourhoods and killing thousands of Palestinian civilians.

“We strongly condemn the extreme and disgusting threats against our organisation, the Marriott hotel and its staff," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad, who is Palestinian American, said in a statement.

“We will not allow the threats of anti-Palestinian racists and anti-Muslim bigots who seek to dehumanise the Palestinian people and silence American Muslims to stop us from pursuing justice for all.”