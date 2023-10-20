The head of the Palestinian group Hamas’ political bureau has hailed the positions of Arab leaders, especially Egypt’s opposition to displacing Palestinians in Gaza, and called on the Arab masses to show solidarity through public protests.

“We commend the position of the Arab and Muslim world, especially that of Egypt, on the issue of the displacement of Palestinians,” Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised speech late Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, and following talks held in Cairo between President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the two leaders “underlined their rejection of the policy of collective punishment, siege, starvation and displacement of brothers in Gaza,” the Jordanian Royal Court said in a statement.

Haniyeh also called on Arabs to take to the streets to demand “an end to the Israeli aggression against Gaza, and against the forced displacement of Palestinians and the creation of an alternative homeland.”

In his speech, Haniyeh praised "the mass popular movement that emerged over the past days to say that Gaza is not alone." He stressed that Hamas, the resistance, and the Palestinian people “have more respect for the morals, and values of humanity than the occupier,” meaning Israel.

He added: "We warned everyone that this battle could turn into a regional battle if the aggression and destruction continues, and that its continuation and spilling of blood would explode all equations and plans on the Palestinian and regional levels."