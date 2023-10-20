A Southeast Asian regional bloc has called for a two-state solution in the Mideast, stressing that this is the “only” path to end the Israel-Palestine conflict, which has escalated into a bloody conflict over the past two weeks.

In a joint statement, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reaffirmed its “support for a negotiated two-state solution that allows both Israelis and Palestinians to live side-by-side in peace and security.”

This, the bloc said, is consistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“This will be the only viable path to resolving the root cause of the conflict,” it stressed.

As the death toll in the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine has climbed over 5,200, the Southeast Asian regional bloc said: “We strongly condemn the acts of violence which have led to the deaths and injury of civilians, including ASEAN nationals.”