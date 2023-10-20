Any escalation of military activities in the Gaza Strip will be "catastrophic" for Palestinians trapped in the besieged enclave, the UN high commissioner for refugees has said.

"(I) can tell you with certainty that any further escalation or even continuation of military activities will just be catastrophic for the people of Gaza," Filippo Grandi told reporters in Japan on Friday.

While stressing that refugee agency UNHCR has no formal mandate in the Palestinian Territories or Israel, Grandi said that he "shares the extreme worry and anguish that has been expressed by many of my colleagues, including the UN secretary-general" about the conflict.

He added that the consequences of the conflict spreading into Lebanon and elsewhere would be "incalculable".