Experts from various disciplines have been analysing camera footage that reveals the aerial trajectory of an explosive striking Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza on October 17 and resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, the majority of whom were children and women.

Officials and eyewitnesses in Gaza have blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, which left over 300 civilians injured, but Israel has denied responsibility, claiming the attack was due to a misfired rocket launched by the Palestinian resistance group, Islamic Jihad, which denied the claim.

Refuting the narrative provided by Israel, journalists, weapons experts and eyewitnesses have held the Israeli military responsible for the strike, which amounts to a war crime according to various international law experts.

As a result, Israeli government officials have fumbled to keep a cohesive narrative across social media.

Related Israel asked Gaza hospital 'three times' to evacuate before deadly strike

Hamas rockets and Israel's Iron Dome

An investigation carried out by Al Jazeera’s Sanad Agency found that rockets fired out of Gaza toward Israel just before the attack on Al Ahli hospital were all intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system.

However, the Israeli military presented imagery claiming the destruction at the hospital could not have been the result of an air strike, saying there were no visible signs of deep craters or significant damage to buildings that would result from such a strike.

Small craters are normally the result of mortar strikes, or artillery rounds, not missiles. According to Channel 4 News, a ground-detonating Israeli air strike is therefore unlikely, but it doesn’t rule out an airburst munition, which can have a big impact without producing heavy structural damage.

Related Highly likely munition used in Gaza attack dropped from warplane — expert

Possible bombs used in hospital attack

In an interview with Daily Sabah, retired military officer and ammunition specialist Engin Yigit said there was a strong possibility that the attack was carried out with an MK-84 guided bomb.