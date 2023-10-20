Discussions on artificial intelligence in health care will broaden our horizons, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

His remarks came in a video message to the 9th Turkish Medical World Congress and Aziz Sancar Science, Service and Incentive Awards ceremony in Istanbul on Friday.

"Artificial intelligence technologies, which are expected to grow steadily and reach a $1.5 trillion market by 2030, are impacting every aspect of our lives," Erdogan said.

"It is certain that the presentations and discussions to be held under the theme of artificial intelligence in healthcare will broaden all of our horizons."

Erdogan also congratulated the winners of the award, named in honour of the Turkish Nobel Prize laureate Professor Aziz Sancar, and conveyed his regards to all the nations taking part.

Born in the Mardin province of southeastern Türkiye, Sancar was awarded the 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, along with Tomas Lindahl and Paul Modrich for "mechanistic studies of DNA repair."

Cooperation of Turkic states