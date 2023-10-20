Desmond Travers, who spent 40 years in the Irish military, was part of the famous three-member United Nations Fact-Finding Mission, which investigated war crimes during the Israeli incursion into Gaza in 2008-09.

The commission was headed by Richard Goldstone, a well-known Jewish South African judge, and also included Hina Jilani, a senior lawyer from Pakistan.

In a period of three weeks, more than 1,400 people were killed in the Israeli military operation, almost all of them Palestinians.

The Goldstone Report, as the commission’s finding came to be called, found Israel largely responsible for committing human rights violations and war crimes in such instances as when Israeli soldiers blindfolded Palestinians and used them as human shields during house searches.

“While the Israeli Government has sought to portray its operations as essentially a response to rocket attacks in the exercise of its right to self-defence, the Mission considers the plan to have been directed, at least in part, at a different target: the people of Gaza as a whole,” the report said.

The UN Mission found that the Israeli military fired white phosphorus shells at a UN compound and Al Wafa hospital. It deliberately targeted civilians in violation of the Geneva Convention and the principle of using proportional force against armed opponents.

The Israeli government didn’t cooperate with the fact-finding mission and didn’t allow it to enter Gaza from its own territory. The mission’s members went to the Palestinian enclave via Egypt to interview people and collect evidence.

After the Mission’s report was published, Goldstone faced immense Israeli propaganda with some even labelling him as a “self-hating Jew”.

Israel once again faces accusations of committing war crimes in Gaza where more than 3,780 Palestinians, many of them women and children, have been killed since October 7.

TRT World interviewed Desmond Travers, one of the Mission’s members, over the phone, to know what he thinks about Israel’s latest military operation and the deadly attack on the Christian charity-run hospital in Gaza.

The interview has been edited for clarity.

TRT WORLD: Israel says it didn’t attack Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza and that it was actually a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket, which misfired and killed civilians taking refuge on its compound.

DESMOND TRAVERS: I have investigated rockets that were fired from Gaza that failed to exit Gaza during past conflicts and I do not consider that they were very lethal when they impacted. In the two or three cases, I examined the damage they did and it was negligible. For that reason whatever occurred in the hospital in Gaza, I do not think was caused by a Palestinian Jihad rocket.

An expert whose opinion I respect in the West has come up with an opinion based upon the impact size of the detonation and the sound of the detonation and their opinion is that this was an impact from a missile or a guided bomb and that the missile or bomb would be 100 to 250 kilogrammes. There are many Western bombs and missiles that fall into such a category and those bombs and missiles are available to NATO in the West. And indeed with the Israeli defense forces.

So my opinion is that until we have physical evidence of the impact site, it would be hazardous to offer a more precise opinion than the one I gave you.

But it has been more than 11 years since you studied the rocket arsenal of Palestinian armed groups. Surely, they must have upgraded their weapons, which can cause much more damage?

DT: Well if the Palestinian groups had acquired more lethal rockets then those weapons would have manifested themselves in the recent attacks in Israel. I see little evidence of that.

Your question is a good one.

For example, the range and accuracy of the weapons appear to have significantly improved and truthfully maybe the energy in the warheads may have improved. But I do not think the Palestinian groups have a munition of 100 kg to 250 kg payload. They haven't arrived at that level of competence yet.

But that does not redeem them because we know from the terrorism in Ireland that people can place quantities of explosive material in a particular site and detonate it, of course, but I do not agree with the Israeli estimation that it was a Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.