Fadwa Al Najjar has said she walked for 10 hours with her family from the north of war-torn Gaza to reach a UN camp for displaced Palestinians, witnessing terrifying scenes along the road.

"We left the house at 10:00 AM and we got here at 8:00 PM," said the 38-year-old who walked 30 kilometres with her seven children after Israel told more than a million Palestinians to move south ahead of an expected ground offensive.

Najjar said she left the north with nearly 90 members of her extended family who were forced to walk because they couldn't pay the 1,000-shekel fare ($250) demanded by a bus driver.

"We tried to rest along the way but the bombardments were intense so we started to run," she said, describing how at one point, several cars on the road in front of them were hit by a strike.

"We saw bodies and limbs torn off and we just started praying, thinking we were going to die," she said, standing outside one of dozens of tents at the emergency camp.

Related Five children among 13 Palestinians killed by Israel in occupied West Bank

'Wish we'd stayed at home'

"The bombings were happening overhead all the way. I would have preferred not to leave, to have stayed at home and died there," said Malak, one of Najjar's daughters.

The tents, which can hold hundreds of people, were set up by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on the western edge of Khan Yunis.

Opposite, street vendors have set up stalls selling tinned goods, cooking pots and drinks.

Inside one of the tents is Umm Bahaa Abu Jarad, 37, who used to live in the northern town of Beit Lahiya in a building with "about 150 people who are now scattered between Rafah and Khan Yunis".

"We took a donkey cart to reach Gaza which cost 30 shekels and then we paid 400 shekels for a car to bring us to Khan Yunis," she said.

"That's a lot of money. There are people really making money out of this."

Before being given a tent, she and 27 others spent five days sleeping outside in the courtyard of a UNRWA building.